Self-Screening for COVID-19

If you are interested in scheduling a COVID-19 (Coronavirus) test in your area, please provide your zip code to ensure you're in the serviced area then click “Get Started” to begin the screening process. This screening tool is intended for persons 18 years of age or older. For questions about getting your child tested, please contact their medical provider.

You will receive an eligibility determination and instructions for testing based on your responses, testing availability and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. We know that this can be an uncertain time for you and your loved ones and appreciate you taking the time to take care of your health.

Because COVID-19 is new, we are learning new things every day. You should stay informed by visiting cdc.gov or coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com. Remember, not all the information you may hear from other people or on the internet is true and you should call your physician or the Tarrant county hotline at 817-248-6299 with any questions.

If you are having problems with the self-screening tool, please call our hotline number at 817-248-6299 and someone will assist you in filling in the form.